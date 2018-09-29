Death toll hits 384 in Indonesia following earthquake and tsunami

Residents stand in front of a damaged shopping mall after an earthquake hit Palu, Indonesia

At least 29 people were missing and 540 others were seriously injured after Friday's 7.4-magnitude quake and tsunami that hit Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Nugroho said.

He said the death toll was likely to increase as the figures were only from the city of Palu.

The neighbouring district of Donggala was also hit by the tsunami.

The country's geophysics agency initially put the magnitude of the quake at at 7.7, but later revised it to 7.4.

Power and telecommunication networks were damaged by the earthquake, making damage assessment difficult, National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Nugroho said.

Palu's Mutiara airport was still closed to flights after sustaining some damage in the quake, with only helicopters able to land there, Air Force spokesperson Novyan Samyoga.

Military aircraft had been deployed to survey the damage, he said.

Komang Adi Sujendra, director of the state-run Undata hospital in Palu, said he had appealed for assistance after its buildings were damaged in the quake.

Mobile phone footage circulating on social media showed large waves slamming into homes and shops in Palu, as residents screamed in panic.

The waves also hit Palu's main shopping mall and a mosque, which had already been damaged extensively by the earthquake.

The powerful quake struck just three hours after a 5.9-magnitude quake hit the area.

The Sulawesi quakes came after more than 550 people were killed and more than 400,000 were displaced in August in a series of powerful temblors that devastated the Indonesian resort island of Lombok.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.