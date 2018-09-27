Venezuela's Maduro 'willing' to meet with Trump

Despite enormous historical, ideological and social differences, "the president of Venezuela would be willing to reach out my hand to the president of the US and discuss these matters bilaterally," he said.

"I stand ready to talk with an open agenda about anything he might wish to talk about ... openly, sincerely, honestly," Maduro continued.

He said Venezuelan investigations had shown that a drone attack targeting him at a military ceremony in Caracas on August 4 had been "prepared and funded from the territory of the United States."

He called for a special rapporteur to be appointed by the UN to investigate the attack, in which seven soldiers were injured.