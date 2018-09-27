Erdogan: Turkey, US will overcome 'turbulent period'

"Our strategic partnership with the US, which has survived many hardships so far today, will overcome this turbulent period too," Erdogan told a Turkey-US investment conference in New York, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Turkey and the US have been at odds over a number of issues, including the continued detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson.

The NATO allies have slapped sanctions on each other's ministers, as well as tariffs on imports. Erdogan had previously taken a defiant stance, accusing Washington of staging "economic war."

But on Wednesday he said Ankara remained "optimistic" about the future of political and trade ties with the US. Turkey was committed to the free market economy and improving the investment environment, he added.

Erdogan nevertheless used the opportunity to criticize the administration of US President Donald Trump for "using trade issues as a tool" to accomplish political goals.

US authorities have repeatedly called for the release of US citizens held in Turkey, including Brunson, who is under house arrest in the Aegean province of Izmir.

The next hearing for Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges, is scheduled for October 12.

Erdogan left the US on Wednesday, and is expected to arrive in Germany on Thursday for a state visit.