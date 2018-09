Rescuers combing the wreckage with sniffer dogs in Delhi's north pulled out at least a dozen people who were trapped beneath the rubble.

"We can confirm the deaths of five people. Rescue teams at the site are still clearing the debris," local police official Sarat Chandra Nirmal told AFP.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw the bodies of two children being pulled from the rubble.

The block was located in a cramped, middle-class neighbourhood where many buildings share common walls.