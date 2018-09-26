US announces 185-million-dollar aid boost to Myanmar's Rohingya

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the US was "proud to be the leading donor" to displaced Rohingya, and said the bulk of the funds would go to those seeking refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh after being driven out by Myanmar's government.

But she stressed that "we need other countries to do their part as well," in a statement issued after a meeting on Myanmar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The funding boost brings the total US humanitarian response to the crisis to 389 million dollars, the statement added.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar security operations launched in August last year. A UN fact-finding mission found the campaign of rape, torture, killings, and arson showed "genocidal intent."

A US State Department report on the Rohingya crisis released Monday described Myanmar's campaign as "extreme, large-scale, widespread, and seemingly geared toward both terrorizing the population and driving out the Rohingya residents."

About 10,000 Rohingya Muslims were killed in the security operations launched in response to attacks by Rohingya militants.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar denies Rohingya people citizenship and access to basic human rights, such as health care and education.

The government labels them "Bengali" to infer they are interlopers from Bangladesh, even though members of the ethnic minority were considered citizens until 1982.