Trump bashes Iran and hails North Korea in speech to UN

Iran's leaders "sow chaos, death and destruction," Trump said on Tuesday, lamenting the fact that Tehran's neighbours have paid a "heavy toll." In particular, Trump slammed Iran over its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump justified on the world stage his decision this year to withdraw from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal, saying the 2015 agreement had given Tehran a financial "windfall." Trump pulled out even though there were no signs of violations by Tehran.

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly pushed back, taking to the podium shortly after to say that the "law of the jungle" could not resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani himself later invited the US back to the negotiating table, saying dialogue starts "right here."

Just before the US president delivered his speech, Europe, Russia and China deliberately set themselves up to clash with Trump as they announced plans to create new payment channels to facilitate business with Iran.

Trump's rhetoric on North Korea in his keynote speech was a dramatic reversal from last year at the same forum, when he threatened to "totally destroy" that country and dubbed its leader "rocket man."

This year, the president praised the "courage" of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and insisted progress was being made. He cautioned that sanctions on Pyongyang will remain in place until denuclearization is achieved on the Korean Peninsula.

Before going on to deliver his speech, Trump indicated the US was not interested in regime change in Iran but rather a change in policy. He also said he would not meet Iran's leaders at this point in time.

"Iran has to change its tune before I meet with them," Trump said, adding that he believed this would eventually happen.

"Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!" Trump said in a tweet, using an alternative spelling for the Iranian leader's surname.