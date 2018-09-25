Airstrikes kill at least 25 civilians across two Afghan provinces

At least 12 were killed after a US forces’ bomber mistakenly targeted a civilian house in central Maidan Wardak late Monday, provincial council members Masoud Shenzi and Sharifullah Hotak said.

Meanwhile, an airstrike in Kapisa left at least 13 civilians, including women and children, dead, provincial council member Mohammad Khan Safi said.

At least five others were wounded in the operation, which took place in the province's Tagab district, the official said.

A total of 10,453 civilian casualties - 3,438 people killed and 7,015 injured - were documented in 2017, United Nations’ Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said in a report in February.