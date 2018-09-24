Maldives strongman yet to concede election defeat

Results from Sunday's election released by the electoral commission showed Yameen on 41.7 percent of the vote, well behind the only other candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the joint candidate of the weakened opposition, on 58.3 percent.

The final official result will take up to a week to be published.

At the last election in 2013, the Supreme Court annulled the result after Yameen trailed former president Mohamed Nasheed, giving Yameen time to forge alliances and win a second round of voting that was postponed twice.

Yameen had been expected to triumph on Sunday. His main political rivals are either in prison or in exile and he is widely accused of muzzling the media.

Yameen had yet to comment on Monday. But a foreign ministry statement said Solih, little known before the vote, "won the election".

State media, which before the election gave very little coverage to the opposition, also broadcast images of Solih declaring himself the winner.

Nearly 90 percent of the 262,000 electorate turned out to vote, with some waiting in line for more than five hours.

Celebrations broke out across the 1,200-island tropical archipelago popular with wealthy foreign tourists, with opposition supporters waving yellow flags of Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and dancing in the streets.

The US State Department, which had warned of "appropriate measures" if the vote was not free and fair, on Monday called on Yameen to "respect the will of the people".

Regional superpower India, competing with China to retain its influence in the region, was the first to "heartily congratulate" Solih.

"This election marks not only the triumph of democratic forces in the Maldives, but also reflects the firm commitment to the values of democracy and the rule of law," the foreign ministry said.

Sri Lanka, home to many Maldivian dissidents, also congratulated him but China, which has loaned Yameen's government hundreds of millions of dollars for an infrastructure blitz, was yet to comment, with Monday being a public holiday.