At least one killed as protests rock Nicaragua; Ortega defiant

Hundreds of protesters carrying Nicaragua's blue and white flag massed in the eastern part of the capital in the morning after squads of police prevented the demonstrators from reaching the city center.

"We are marching for the freedom of our children who are not criminals. They are fighting to have a better country," said Mercedes Davila, the mother of a student leader, Edwin Carcache, who she said had been jailed on charges of terrorism.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the crowd, and armed supporters of Ortega opened fire on demonstrators, local media said. At least one woman passing by was hit by a bullet, according to a Reuters witness.

Nicaragua's National Police said in a statement that one person was killed in the "crossfire" between demonstrators, whom police characterised as "terrorists," and families who were defending their homes from attacks by "violent groups."

Local media reported at least six people were wounded.