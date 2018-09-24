Japan's PM says talks with Trump on trade were constructive ahead of meetings this week

He told reporters in New York that they spoke about trade and investment and reaffirmed their commitment to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

"I will continue discussions on trade with him in our summit after economy minister Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer meeting," Abe told reporters in a media briefing broadcast on Japan's NHK.

Abe and Trump will hold a summit meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday.

To lay the groundwork for the summit, top trade negotiators of the two countries - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer - will hold their second round of trade talks on Monday.