Moscow says Israeli occupation misled Russian military in Syria plane downing

The Russian Defence Ministry's finger-pointing at Israeli occupation is likely to re-inflame tensions between the two countries.

The statement reiterates accusations against Israeli occupation that Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk back last week when he attributed the incident to "tragic circumstances."

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by the TASS news agency on Sunday as saying that the Israeli occupation Air Force had provided "misleading information" about their F-16 jets' targets.

This "made it impossible to direct the Il-20 aircraft to a safe area," he said, adding that his ministry has a record of the conversation between Russian personnel and an Israeli occupation officer.

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation military reiterated its rejection of the Russian report.