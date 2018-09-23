Tanzanian divers pull bodies from sunken ferry - death toll at 223

Three days after the MW Nyerere capsized, 217 victims have been identified, said Jenista Mhagama, a minister in the prime minister's office.

Initial investigations show that the vessel, designed to carry 101 people, was carrying over 300 passengers.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa presided over a televised funeral for some of the victims, who were buried on Ukara Island. Other victims' bodies were claimed by their relatives and returned to their home villages for burial.

Divers are still searching the ferry, which is now upside down below the lake's surface.

It sank on Thursday afternoon, only 200 metres from the dock near Ukara Island in Ukerewe district, according to Temesa, the company that maintains Tanzania's ferries.

Defence force chief General Venace Mabeyo said the ferry will be lifted once all the bodies have been retrieved. Another ferry arrived early on Sunday morning, equipped to lift the MW Nyerere.