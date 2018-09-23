Colombian rebels reject government's peace talk conditions

The government of President President Ivan Duque has drawn up conditions that go beyond previous agreements, Aureliano Carbonel of the ELN delegation was quoted by Radio Caracol as saying. Carbonel added that he hopes Duque doesn't end negotiations.

Duque, who succeeded Juan Manuel Santos last month, has questioned the utility of his predecessor’s government’s peace talks with ELN and said he would only pursue them under a set of conditions that included a unilateral ceasefire.

He has also asked for the release of nine kidnapped people.

ELN is holding hostage three police officers, a soldier and two civilians, abducted on August 3 in the western region of Choco. It also kidnapped three soldiers later in August in Arauca near the Venezuelan border.

ELN is Colombia’s last officially existing rebel group after Santos signed a peace deal with the much bigger FARC in November 2016.

The Santos government launched peace talks with ELN, which is estimated to have about 1,500 fighters, in February 2017. The talks were temporarily suspended after the group resumed attacks after the completion of a three-month ceasefire in January.