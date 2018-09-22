131 dead after ferry sinks in Tanzania; president calls for arrest

Rescue workers examine the hull of a ferry that overturned in Lake Victoria

About a hundred people were rescued after the packed ferry, the MW Nyerere, capsised Thursday afternoon, regional commissioner John Mongella said.

Initial estimates showed that the ferry was carrying more than 300 people between Bugolora and Ukara Island, but the exact number of passengers remains unknown.

Expert divers had arrived on the scene from different parts of the country on Friday morning to speed up rescue operations, according to Mongella.

The dead bodies will be laid out for identification on Friday evening, Kamwelwe said.

The vessel sank only several metres from the dock near Ukara Island in Ukerewe district, according to Temesa, the company that maintains the country's ferries.

The ferry capsised, trapping many of the passengers inside.

The reason for the disaster was still under investigation on Friday.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli announced three days of mourning following the accident and called for the arrest of the person who was in charge of the ferry on the day of the accident.