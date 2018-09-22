Gunmen kill 11 Revolutionary Guards in attack on Iran military parade

A general view of the attack during the military parade in Ahvaz

State television said the assault, which wounded more than 30 people, targeted a stand where Iranian officials were gathered to watch an annual event marking the start of Iran’s 1980-88 war with Iraq.

A video distributed to Iranian media showed soldiers crawling on the ground as gunfire blazed in their direction.

Ali Hosein Hoseinzadeh, deputy governor in Khuzestan province, was quoted as saying the death toll was expected to rise. One of those killed was a journalist.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Iran's southwest.

A video on state television's website showed confused soldiers at the scene of the attack.

Four militants carried out the attack and two of them were killed, according to ISNA. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack in the city of Ahvaz.

Iran was holding similar parades in several cities including the capital Tehran and the port of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf.

"Shooting began by several gunmen from behind the stand during the parade. There are several killed and injured," a correspondent told state television.

The semi-official news agency Mehr said further shooting broke out as some of the attackers who managed to escape were being chased.