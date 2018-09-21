Maryland woman kills 3 people and herself in warehouse gun rampage

Rescue workers are seen at the scene where a ferry overturned in Lake Victoria

The shooting unfolded shortly after the suspect, a temporary employee there, reported for work around 9 a.m. EDT at the warehouse in Perryman, Maryland, about 34 miles northeast of Baltimore, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a news conference.

The sheriff said investigators had not yet determined a motive, but a law enforcement source told Reuters the shooting was believed to have been sparked by a work-related grievance.

The sheriff's office later identified the killer as Snochia Moseley, 26, a resident of Baltimore County. The fact that the assailant was a woman was unusual given that the overwhelming majority of mass shootings in the United States are committed by men.

Gahler said Thursday's gun violence began outside the warehouse and then moved inside, but investigators were still piecing together the precise sequence of events.

He said seven people were hit by gunfire and that four, including the woman who opened fire, were killed. The three others were expected to survive, according to the sheriff.

He said the suspect, who was armed with a 9mm Glock pistol and two or three magazines of ammunition, shot herself in the head, and that no shots were fired by law enforcement.

Investigators believe all the victims were fellow Rite Aid employees, but it was not immediately clear whether any were specifically targeted by the suspect, Gahler said.