Vietnam's President Quang dies aged 61 following 'serious illness'

He died at 108 Military Central Hospital, the government said, without specifying the nature of his illness.

Quang had long been rumoured to be ailing, although the secretive nature of Vietnamese politics kept the health of one of the country's most powerful politicians a closely guarded secret.

An unexplained one-month absence in August 2017 further fuelled speculation that he was receiving medical treatment abroad for an unreported illness.

He made frequent unofficial trips to Japan in the later years of his life, where it is believed he received extensive medical treatment.

He was last seen in public Wednesday during a reception for a Chinese delegation and had been scheduled to appear in New York next week at the U.N. General Assembly.

Born in 1956, Quang rose through the ranks of Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, a security agency, through the 1970s and 80s.

He was appointed minister of public security in 2011, making him the de-facto top law enforcement officer in Vietnam.

He became president and head of state, a mainly ceremonial role, following the 2016 Communist Party Congress, serving under Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the country’s de-facto head of government.

During his tenure, he received visiting US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Under government rules, Quang will be replaced by Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh until the National Assembly votes for a new president in its October session.