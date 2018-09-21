At least 44 dead after Tanzania ferry capsises, death toll could top 200

  • Friday 21, September 2018 in 4:19 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: At least 44 people drowned when a packed ferry on Tanzania's Lake Victoria capsised on Thursday and government officials feared the final death toll could be more than 200, a senior local official said.
The search for survivors continued late Thursday, with hundreds of still missing, according to Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa), which maintains the country's ferries.
 
Thirty-seven people were rescued after the MV Nyerere capsised while travelling between Bugolora and Ukara Island.
 
Initial estimates showed that the ferry was carrying more than 300 people but the exact number of passengers remained unknown.
 
The vessel sank only several metres from the dock near Ukara Island in Ukerewe district, Temesa said.