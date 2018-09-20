Pyongyang summit ends with mountain trip as US offers fresh talks

Moon flew to Mount Paektu volcano - North Korea's highest peak, located on the border with China - where he was greeted by Kim, a spokesman for Seoul's presidential office said.

The 2,700-metre-high mountain is an important symbol for North Korea's ruling dynasty, which claims that Kim's father Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011, was born there.

The leaders and their wives were then driven to the summit before they descended to the mountain's volcanic crater in a cable car, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

After the mountain excursion, Moon boarded a plane to return to Seoul, his spokesman said.

Prior to his departure, Kim gave him two tons of mushrooms as a gift. Moon's spokesman said that the saffron milk caps would be distributed to families who have been divided by the Korean War over the coming days as part of the Chuseok harvest festival, which is celebrated by both the neighbouring countries.

Moon arrived in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Tuesday for the leaders' third summit this year, amid a revived bid to bring peace to the peninsula and get North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.

On Wednesday, Moon said North Korea had agreed to allow international experts to witness the dismantling of its west coast Sohae missile engine testing facility.

However, the shutdown of the North's main nuclear facility, the Yongbyon research centre, would be dependent on the US taking corresponding measures.

Hours after the announcements, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered to meet his North Korean counterpart next week in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

A statement from the State Department said the US was "prepared to engage immediately in negotiations to transform" the relationship between the two countries, long hostile to one another.

The US is seeking a "process of rapid denuclearization of North Korea, to be completed by January 2021," it said.