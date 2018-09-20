Three people killed in Philippines landslide

Three people were also injured in the landslide in the village of Tinaan in the outskirts of Naga town in Cebu province, 573 kilometres south of Manila, said police Chief Inspector Roderick Gonzales.

Up to 25 houses were buried in the landslide, he said.

The number of missing had not been yet determined, but search and rescue operations were ongoing, said Julius Regner, spokesman for the provincial disaster risk reduction office.

“We have been having heavy rains since Ompong,” he said, referring to the typhoon by its local name. “According to residents there were warning signs prior to the landslides because small rocks were falling.”

Mangkhut, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines so far this year, has left 81 people dead in landslides, floods and other incidents. At least 70 people were still missing in the affected areas, according to police.

Most of the dead and missing were from the northern Cordillera region, including the hardest-hit province of Benguet, where a huge landslide struck an old mining site in Itogon town.

Hundreds of rescuers used shovels and picks to dig through the thick mud in the village of Ucab in Itogon, where the biggest of five landslides in the town occurred at an old mining site.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year, causing floods, landslides and other accidents.