AT least 70 still missing in Philippines after typhoon

At least 70 people were still missing nationwide in the wake of the strongest cyclone to hit the Philippines so far this year, according to police.

Most of the dead and missing were from the northern Cordillera region, including the hardest-hit province of Benguet, where a huge landslide struck an old mining site in Itogon town.

Rescuers used shovels and picks to dig through the thick mud in the village of Ucab in Itogon, where the biggest of five landslides in the town occurred.

The stench of decomposing bodies enveloped the devastated area four days after Mangkhut lashed it with strong winds and heavy rains.

“I’m still labelling it as 'rescue operations' because I am not giving up hope that there are survivors there,” said Francis Tolentino, a presidential adviser assigned to oversee relief operations.

“This is a place where there is water, and water can help you survive,” he added.

More than 236,000 residents were displaced by Mangkhut, which caused damage to agriculture worth an estimated 270 million dollars, the national disaster council said.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year, causing floods, landslides and other accidents.

One of the strongest in recent memory, Typhoon Haiyan, hit the country in November 2013, killing more than 6,300 people and displacing more than 4 million.