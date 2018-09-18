Kremlin: Israeli occupation 'completely' to blame for downing of Russian plane

  • Russian ‘Il-20’ military plane
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu blamed Israeli occupation on Tuesday for the downing of a Russian warplane by Syrian government forces. Sixteen Russian servicemen were killed in the incident.
Russia believes its missing Il-20 military plane was shot down over the Mediterranean by Syrian forces while Israeli occupation F-16 jets on a bombing mission were using the plane as cover.
 
"The blame for the downed Russian plane and the death of its crew completely lies on the Israeli occupation side," Shoigu said in comments carried by Russian state media.
 
Russia had repeatedly asked Israeli occupation to refrain from strikes on Syrian territory as they presented a threat to the safety of Russian servicemen, Shoigu said.