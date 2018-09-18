Kremlin: Israeli occupation 'completely' to blame for downing of Russian plane

Russia believes its missing Il-20 military plane was shot down over the Mediterranean by Syrian forces while Israeli occupation F-16 jets on a bombing mission were using the plane as cover.

"The blame for the downed Russian plane and the death of its crew completely lies on the Israeli occupation side," Shoigu said in comments carried by Russian state media.

Russia had repeatedly asked Israeli occupation to refrain from strikes on Syrian territory as they presented a threat to the safety of Russian servicemen, Shoigu said.