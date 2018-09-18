South Korea's Moon arrives in Pyongyang for third summit with Kim

Moon was greeted off the plane by Kim - in what news agency Yonhap said was a "surprise" appearance for the North Korean leader - and hundreds of people waving North Korean and Korean unification flags.

The pair, who were each accompanied by their wives, hugged and appeared to exchange warm words before Moon greeted other officials and then stood beside Kim to inspect marching soldiers.

The welcome ceremony at Sunan International Airport was broadcast live on television. Only a few journalists chosen by North Korea were allowed into Pyongyang to cover the event, with most, including dpa, forced to remain in the South.

Moon, who has acted as a mediator in the nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, said Monday he would seek "irreversible and lasting peace" during the three-day summit.

Kim announced his commitment to denuclearisation at summits with Moon in April and May, as well as with US President Donald Trump in June in Singapore.

However he has given no concrete details on how and by when the process will be complete. In the meantime, negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled.

Trump cancelled a planned visit to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month, saying not enough progress had been made on denuclearization.

A spokeswoman for Pompeo said that the secretary had spoken to South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha ahead of the Pyongyang trip, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to the goal of the "final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.

The meeting is the first trip by a South Korean leader to Pyongyang in 11 years. During an unscripted moment in the April summit, Moon did briefly step across the border at the urging of Kim, but only for a moment.

Kim and Moon were scheduled to hold their first official meeting on Tuesday afternoon, with improvements in inter-Korean relations and steps to defuse military tensions also on the agenda.

The two countries are technically still at war, despite the peace agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

The day's talks were to be followed by a welcome dinner, possibly hosted by Kim, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Further talks will be conducted on Wednesday, before a farewell dinner, also potentially hosted by Kim. Moon is expected to fly home on Thursday.

The summit also comes as tensions flare between Russia and the US, which has accused Moscow of "cheating" to evade sanctions on North Korea and interfering in an independent report to cover up alleged violations.