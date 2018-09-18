74 dead, 55 missing after Typhoon Mangkhut lashes the Philippines

Most of the dead - about 60 - were reported from the northern Cordillera region, which includes Benguet province, where a massive landslide buried an old mining site in the town of Itogon.

Fifty-two of the missing were also from the Cordillera, according to national police spokesman, senior superintendent Benigno Durana.

Hundreds of police officers, soldiers, emergency workers and volunteers were helping dig through thick mud and other debris to search for the missing at the mining site in Itogon, Durana said.

"We will not lose hope and, with our prayers, we will not stop until the last of our fellow Filipinos will be accounted for," he told reporters. "We are hoping against hope that we will recover someone alive."

"Miracles can still happen," he added.

The main landslide in Itogon occurred in the village of Ucab, where two bunkhouses and a two-storey office of a Protestant church were buried.

Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan said between 40 and 50 people were thought to be inside the three structures when the landslide occurred, after Mangkhut dumped heavy rains on the region.

"According to rescuers, they believe that some might still be alive so they are inspired to continue retrieval operations," Palangdan said.

Rescuers used shovels and picks to dig through the mud, mixed with rocks, toppled trees and other debris. Recovered bodies were wrapped in blankets or large plastic bags and brought to a nearby staging area.

Mangkhut lashed the northern Philippines on Saturday for about 20 hours before departing towards southern China.

More than 236,000 residents were displaced by the typhoon, which also forced the cancellation of nearly 300 domestic and international flights. It also disrupted sea travel, according to the risk reduction council.

At least 1,264 houses were destroyed by Mangkhut, while damage to agriculture was estimated to be worth 270 million dollars, the council said.

Electricity was cut off to 159 areas in seven provinces, affecting more than 4 million people. Power has been restored to only 45 areas, disaster relief officials said.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year, causing floods, landslides and other accidents.

One of the strongest in recent memory, Typhoon Haiyan, hit the country in November 2013, killing more than 6,300 people and displacing more than 4 million.