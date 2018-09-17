U.S. accuses Russia of 'cheating' on North Korea sanctions

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley accused Russia of engaging in a "concerted campaign" to cover up violations of U.N. Security Council sanctions committed by Moscow and other states.

"Russia has been cheating and now they've been caught," Haley said, in a meeting of the council called by the U.S.

A report compiled by an independent panel reviewing whether U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang had been implemented was submitted to the U.N. Security Council's sanctions committee last month.

Russia objected to the publication of the report at the time, but did not specify which parts it took issue with.

Haley said an amended version had been submitted last week that removed evidence of Russian actors violating sanctions.

Haley accused Russia of preventing the U.N. sanctions committee from declaring that North Korea had exceeded the quota.

North Korea has come under heavy pressure to end its nuclear weapons programme thanks to U.N. sanctions.

Pyongyang has hinted it is willing to draw down its programme amid diplomatic overtures from U.S. President Donald Trump this year, but there has been no significant progress since Trump met Kim Jong Un for a summit in Singapore.