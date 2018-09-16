Scores feared dead as Typhoon Mangkhut batters Philippines, China

Woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches in Shenzhen

Between 40 and 50 people were thought to be inside a shelter that "went missing" in a landslide at an old mining site in the northern town of Itogon, nearly 200 kilometres north of Manila, Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan said.

Another 32 people were reported dead in separate incidents in the province, he said.

China was also hit hard by Mangkhut, considered the worst typhoon of the year. State broadcaster CGTN reported at least two dead in extreme weather along China's south coast.

The typhoon also brought Hong Kong to a standstill, forcing 2.4 million people to flee and hundreds of flights to be cancelled, Chinese state media reported.

The Philippine government confirmed 28 deaths in landslides and other accidents in areas outside of Itogon when Mangkhut swept through for some 20 hours on Saturday.

Mangkhut blew out of the Philippines on Saturday evening after pummelling the northern region of Luzon with heavy rains and fierce winds.

The typhoon, the strongest to hit the Philippines so far this year, also triggered floods and knocked out electricity in seven provinces, affecting more than 4 million people.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year, causing floods, landslides and other accidents. One of the strongest in recent memory, Typhoon Haiyan, hit the country in November 2013, killing more than 6,300 people and displacing more than 4 million.