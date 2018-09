The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa – File photo

The first sensors were attached to the bridge this weekend, the fire service said on Twitter.

The results of the testing will determine whether it is safe for people who have been evacuated from their homes in the area to return and fetch personal possessions.

More than 500 people were evacuated from their homes after a 180-metre-long section of the bridge collapsed on August 14, killing 43 people.