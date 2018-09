Paris police bomb squad and sniffing dog inspect a car in Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris

A Reuters photographer said police cordoned off the avenue close to the Arc de Triomphe and that onlookers had been kept 150 metres from the scene.

With its luxury boutiques and terraced cafes, the Champs Elysees is a major draw for tourists and was the site of two attacks on French security forces last year.

A Paris police spokeswoman said the investigation was complete.