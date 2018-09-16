Australian govt announces inquiry into aged care after abuse reports

"We are committed to providing older Australians with access to care that supports their dignity and recognizes the contribution that they have made to society," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday.

Royal commissions are convened in Australia on issues of special public importance and have extensive investigative powers.

There are about 240,000 Australians in residential care and more than 1.3 million, including young people with disabilities, access social support services each year, according to government figures.

The announcement comes after a scandal surrounding a nursing home in South Australia, which was closed last year after it was revealed that elderly patients with dementia had been abused there for years.