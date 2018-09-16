Death toll from Typhoon Mangkhut in Philippines hits 29

Twenty-four of the victims were killed in landslides in the northern region of Cordillera, according to Francis Tolentino, a presidential adviser assigned to oversee government relief efforts.

Some were families who had not left their homes despite orders to evacuate, he said at a briefing for President Rodrigo Duterte, who visited Tuguegarao City, one of the areas hit hard by Mangkhut.

“All your officials did everything they can do to force the evacuation of your constituents, but some areas were really remote,” Tolentino told Duterte. "Tomorrow we will start the rehabilitation phase, restore power lines and water."