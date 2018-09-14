At least 38 military, civilians dead in 48 hours in Afghanistan

A total of 29 police officers and members of the Afghan national army were killed in ‘Taliban’ attacks in the western province of Farah, the head of the provincial council, Farid Bakhtwar, said.

‘Taliban’ insurgents attacked several check posts on the outskirts of Farah city, as well as in three other districts, leaving at least six others wounded, according to the official.

In Samangan province in the north, at least seven policemen were killed in an attack by the extremists, an official said.

At least 14 others were wounded in the attack late Thursday in Samangan's Dar-e-Suf district, provincial council member Safiullah Samangani said.