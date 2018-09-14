Dozens of gas blasts rock Boston suburbs, killing at least 1, injuring 12

Crew gather at Columbia Gas of Massachusetts facility after explosions in Lawrence

The blasts left dozens of homes and other buildings demolished or engulfed in flames as firefighters from some 50 departments raced for hours from one blaze to another and utility crews rushed to shut off gas and electricity in the area to prevent further ignitions.

Police drove up and down streets with bull horns telling residents to vacate their homes immediately.

Fire investigators suspected "over-pressurisation of a gas main" belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts led to the series of explosions and fires, Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield told a news conference.

"Columbia Gas is investigating what happened on its system today," NiSource spokesman Ken Stammen said.