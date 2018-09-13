Philippines starts evacuations along coast as super typhoon nears

Typhoon Mangkhut is forecast to make landfall early on Saturday on the northern tip of Luzon island, and will be the strongest of 15 storms to have hit the Philippines this year.

Medical and emergency response teams were on stand by, heavy equipment mobilised and more than 1.7 billion pesos of relief goods prepared as Mangkhut, known locally as Ompong, edged towards the storm-prone nation on its way towards southern China and northern Vietnam.

"What's happening now is pre-emptive evacuation in certain areas," said Manuel Mamba, governor of the northeastern province of Cagayan, where schools and offices were closed and police, military and coastguard told to be ready. "There are no people on the streets as they are preparing for the storm," he added.