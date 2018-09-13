Germany finalises deal with Italy to return migrants, Seehofer says

"The deal with Italy is closed. It is just missing two signatures, from the Italian colleague and from me," Seehofer told the German parliament on Thursday, in reference to his counterpart, Matteo Salvini.

An Italian Interior Ministry source said Salvini would discuss the issue with Seehofer on Friday in Vienna, where both ministers are expected to attend an EU conference, and clarified the concept of "zero net effect."

Salvini talked about it on Monday, saying that he would sign a deal with Germany only it did not lead to Italy "having to take care of a single additional migrant."

The ministry source explained that for 100 migrants returned from Germany to Italy, 100 migrants presently in Italy would have to be redistributed to other EU nations - leading to a "zero" net change in Italian migrant numbers.

Italy has been a first port of call for many migrants coming to the European Union, and the bloc's rules stipulate that incomers should seek asylum in the first EU country they set foot in.

But in recent years, as mass arrivals stretched the reception capabilities of Mediterranean states like Greece and Italy, the rules proved difficult to implement.

As a result, many migrants have travelled on to Germany and other northern EU nations.