EU extends individual sanctions over Ukraine crisis until March 2019

The measures consist of asset freezes and travel restrictions for 155 persons and 44 companies.

"An assessment of the situation did not justify a change in the sanctions regime," the statement said.

These sanctions were first imposed in March 2014 and have been renewed every six months since then. They have been now extended until March 15.

These sanctions are different from restrictive measures against the Russian economy that EU imposed after the Ukraine crises and which are also subject to regular renewals.