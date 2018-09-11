Russia begins largest military exercise since Cold War

The week-long manoeuvres, involving more than 300,000 military personnel, are the largest since 1981, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.

China's participation in the exercise, named Vostok (East), exemplifies an overall expansion of collaboration with Russia as an ally, the Kremlin has said.

Russia and China are among the founding members of a Eurasian security and economic alliance, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, formed in 2001. Mongolia has observer status in the alliance.

The Western military organisation NATO warned that Russia was preparing for a "large-scale conflict" as a more assertive country that has significantly increased its defence budget and military presence.

"Over the past years we have seen a significant military build-up by Russia, including in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea regions, and in the Mediterranean," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in a statement.

"Moreover, Russia has shown it is willing to use military force against its neighbours, for instance Ukraine and Georgia," the statement warned.

Russia said the exercise's primary goal was to check its military's preparedness for combat and regrouping forces across a great distance.

The manoeuvres were to include about 1,000 aircraft, 36,000 tanks and other vehicles, and 80 warships and support vessels, the Russian Defence Ministry said on its website.

Maintaining Russia's defence capabilities is "justified, needed and has no alternative" as rival powers are "frequently quite aggressive and unfriendly," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month in comments carried by state news agency TASS.