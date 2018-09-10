Mauritania ruling party leads vote: electoral commission

"The Union for the Republic is the leading political party according to provisional results" of the first-round September 1 vote, commission spokesman Mustafa Sidel Moktar told AFP.

The party won 67 of the 157 seats in the national assembly, compared to 14 for the second-place Islamist party Tewassoul.

Tewassoul was one of several opposition parties to boycott the last polls in 2013, but a record 98 parties took part this time.

Sidel Moktar said numerous smaller parties gained between one and six seats, including the opposition Gathering for Democracy headed by Ahmed Ould Daddah, which won three, as did Mohamed Ould Moloud's Union of Forces of Progress.

Anti-slavery activist Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid, the runner-up in 2014's presidential election, also won a seat.

The ruling Union for the Republic also took four of the 13 regional councils up for grabs as well 108 of the 219 municipalities, Sidel Moktar said.

The turnout was 73.4 percent, Mohamed Vall Ould Bella of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said on Saturday, in a country with a registered electorate of some 1.4 million.

But at press conference Sunday Daddah, speaking for the opposition coalition, called the vote "an electoral masquerade".

He said "massive fraud, the incompetence of CENI and the weakness of its structures" allowed the "ruling party and administration to falsify the election".

The opposition also called for a larger coalition against the ruling party in the second round vote which will be held on September 15.

It will decide 22 national assembly seats, nine regional councils and 111 municipalities, CENI said.

The elections in Mauritania were seen as a test for head of state Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz seven months before a crucial presidential vote.

Aziz, 61, who came to power in a coup in 2008, won elections in 2009 and again in 2014 for a second five-year term.