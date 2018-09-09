Australia-London flight forced to turn back by disruptive passenger

The passenger on the QF9 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was reportedly handcuffed, masked, and removed by police after the plane returned to Perth Saturday night.

Passengers told national broadcaster ABC as they queued for a rescheduled flight Sunday that the man had been acting strangely and locked himself in the toilet for more than an hour shortly after take-off on one of the world's longest passenger flights

When he finally emerged, he started shouting at other passengers and squaring off as if for a fistfight.

Police said a 32-year-old man was removed from the flight and was being questioned.

Qantas had to reschedule the flight for the next day, as attempting it again on Saturday would have pushed crew members past the time they are allowed to work daily.

Qantas has apologised for the inconvenience to passengers, but said it takes a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour on board its aircraft.