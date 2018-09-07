Trump says has tariffs ready for further $267 bln worth of Chinese imports

“The $200 billion we are talking about could take place very soon depending on what happens with them. To a certain extent its going to be up to China, Trump said. "And I hate to say this, but behind that is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want. That changes the equation.”

Earlier on Friday White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump will not make any decisions on his threatened tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods before officials evaluate public comments on them. The U.S. Trade Representative's office received nearly 6,000 comments during the public comment period on the proposed levies, which ended Thursday night.