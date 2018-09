The civilians had been kidnapped on Wednesday when ‘Boko Haram’ ambushed a bus in the town of Pulka in Borno State, military spokesman Texas Chukwu said in a statement.

A day later, soldiers detected and raided a Boko Haram hideout in the nearby village of Amdaga Madachi where the abducted civilians were held, Chukwu said.

Among the rescued were 11 children, six women and four men, according to the spokesman.