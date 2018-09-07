Mattis discusses peace process with Afghan government

Mattis gestures during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington

They discussed the stalled Afghan peace process, the relationship with Pakistan, and President Donald Trump's year-old South Asia strategy, presidential spokesman Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri tweeted.

It was Mattis' third trip to Afghanistan in one year, and he was accompanied by Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Joseph Dunfurd.

Mattis visited Kabul after concluding a trip to India on Thursday, where officials of both countries discussed ways of boosting cooperation on counter-terrorism and economic development.

His trip to Afghanistan also comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Pakistan's leadership, including the newly elected premier, on Wednesday in a bid to get their cooperation on the stalled Afghan peace process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, said in a statement following his meeting with US officials that, like the US, "Islamabad also wants a political solution to Afghan war."

In line with Trump's South Asia strategy, the U.S. is putting pressure on Pakistan to do more to eliminate safe havens for terrorists.