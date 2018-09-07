French authorities evacuate migrant camp near Dunkirk

A migrant settlement was "taking shape" in the Grande Synthe area, Collomb told RMC radio, adding: "We didn't want that to happen, so that the region could recover and develop economically."

Hundreds of migrants have for years gravitated towards France's channel ports in the hope of crossing illegally into Britain, often because they already have families there or speak English.

A spokeswoman for local authorities said 434 migrants had been evacuated by early afternoon.

They were being taken to shelters where authorities would examine their legal status.

There were no clashes or injuries during the operation, which involved about 200 police officers, the spokeswoman said.

Rights groups have accused police of harassing migrants, using excessive force and destroying their belongings such as sleeping bags.