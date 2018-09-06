Ethiopia opens embassy in Eritrea after diplomatic thaw

The embassy reopening follows a recent diplomatic thaw between the East African neighbours, on the impetus of Ethiopia's new reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"Re-opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Asmara today: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki hoist Ethiopian Flag," Eritrea's Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel tweeted.

Eritrea opened its embassy in Addis Ababa on July 16.

The two countries cut all diplomatic ties after the 1998-2000 border war that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Earlier this year, Abiy accepted a border agreement Ethiopia had previously rejected, and the two countries officially declared peace.

Ethiopian, Eritrean and Somalian officials are currently in Asmara for a tripartite meeting.

Eritrea's information minister said the meeting "invokes the close ties of geography, history, culture, religion and vital common interests of the peoples of the three countries."