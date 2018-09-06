At least 20 killed in twin blasts on Kabul wrestling club

An hour after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the sports hall in a heavily neighbourhood, a car packed with explosives detonated as journalists and security forces gathered at the scene, police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.

At least four journalists were wounded in the second explosion, media support group NAI said.

Tolo News, Afghanistan's largest private broadcaster, confirmed two of their journalists were killed.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the twin explosions, the US-based SITE intelligence group reported, citing the Daesh propaganda channel Amaq.

A spokesman at the interior ministry said at least 20 people were killed and another 70 wounded in the blasts. An Afghan security source confirmed the casualty toll.