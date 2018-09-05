Trump expresses 'strong support' for crisis-hit Argentina

Trump said he spoke earlier in the day with Macri who has taken a series of stringent austerity measures to deal with a severe economic crisis marked by turbulence in the currency and financial markets.

In a statement, Trump said he reaffirmed to Macri "the United States' strong support for Argentina during this trying time for them."

Trump's backing came as Argentina's Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne was in Washington for talks with IMF chief Christine Lagarde on renegotiating the terms of a $50 billion dollar loan to help Buenos Aires ride out the crisis.

"President Macri is doing an excellent job with this very difficult economic and financial situation," Trump said.

"I have confidence in President Macri's leadership, and I strongly encourage and support his engagement with the International Monetary Fund to strengthen Argentina's monetary and fiscal policies to tackle the country's current economic challenges."