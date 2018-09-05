Macron plugs holes in cabinet as second minister resigns

Former Olympic fencing champion Laura Flessel announced she was stepping down for "personal reasons", the latest setback for Macron after his star environment minister Nicolas Hulot threw in the towel in a shock move last week.

Flessel did not elaborate further on the reasons for her departure in her statement, which thanked Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe for their "constant support"

But a source told AFP her decision to leave was "linked to her fiscal situation".

French investigative website Mediapart reported that tax inspectors were looking into whether Flessel under reported the earnings of the company she and her husband set up to manage her image rights.

"She did not make any mistake, that is not why she's leaving," a source close to the former minister said, denying the allegations, which if confirmed could be embarrassing for Macron.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe would not comment, telling broadcaster TF1 simply that Flessel "has decided not to stay in the government for reasons she described as personal," adding it was not for him to elaborate on such reasons.

The 40-year-old reformer Macron came to power promising to clean up politics and revive France's sputtering economy.