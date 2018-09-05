Venezuela urged to accept migration crisis humanitarian aid

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled an economic collapse in Venezuela that has resulted in food and medicine shortages as well as failing public services.

Following two days of meetings hosted by Ecuador, the signatories called for "the creation of a humanitarian assistance mechanism that will allow the critical situation to be alleviated" and would target "the source" of "affected citizens."

The group also called on Venezuela to "accept the cooperation of governments in the region and international organizations" to care for the communities of their nations living there.

Maduro's right-hand man, Diosdado Cabello hit back, calling the group "disgusting" and "shameful" and accused it of "asking for money."

Of the 13 countries meeting in Quito, only Venezuela's left-wing ally Bolivia refused to sign the document, while the Dominican Republic was unable to do so immediately for administrative reasons.

The group called on Maduro to guarantee migrants wishing to leave access to travel documents, something that has become increasingly difficult in a country suffering paper shortages.

"I think we're sending an important message to the millions of Venezuelans travelling around our region," said Chile's director of consular affairs and immigration, Raul Sanhueza.

"We're telling them that we're going to accept their expired documents for migratory purposes."