Arif Alvi elected as Pakistan's new president

  • Tuesday 04, September 2018 in 5:38 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Pakistan on Tuesday elected Arif Alvi, backed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party of prime minister Imran Khan, as its 13th president for the next five years.
According to unofficial results, Alvi secured 353 votes out of a possible 679. He is expected to replace Mamnoon Hussain, an ally of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who will be completing his five-year term on September 8.
 
The president is elected through a secret ballot by the electoral college comprising the Senate, the national parliament and four provincial assemblies.
 
A dentist by profession from the port city of Karachi and one of the founding members of the PTI, Alvi's political career spans over five decades. 