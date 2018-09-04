Arif Alvi elected as Pakistan's new president

According to unofficial results, Alvi secured 353 votes out of a possible 679. He is expected to replace Mamnoon Hussain, an ally of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who will be completing his five-year term on September 8.

The president is elected through a secret ballot by the electoral college comprising the Senate, the national parliament and four provincial assemblies.

A dentist by profession from the port city of Karachi and one of the founding members of the PTI, Alvi's political career spans over five decades.