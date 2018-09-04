Stranded Philippine warship pulled from South China Sea shoal

The BRP Gregorio del Pilar frigate, which ran aground on Half Moon Shoal in the disputed Spratlys in the South China Sea on Wednesday was towed from the shoal shortly before midnight on Monday.

Military spokesman Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo said the operation to pull the ship was a success.

The ship, a former US Coast Guard cutter, ran aground while on routine patrol. None of the 177 crew members were hurt in the incident.

The ship sustained some damage to its propellers, but its hull was intact, Arevalo said.

Two tugboats from a privately-owned firm along with coast guard and navy vessels helped extricate the warship.