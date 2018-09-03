Ten shot at apartment complex in San Bernardino, California

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Ten people including children were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California Sunday night, police said, with three people in dire condition.
"We got a call for shots fired," said San Bernardino spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead. "We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical."
 
The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.
 
People were gathered outside playing games in a common area of an apartment complex of about 100 units, police said.
 
Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.